Xiaomi owned Redmi, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Note 10 series in the Indian market soon. Redmi Note 10 series could comprise of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. The company will introduce the Note 10 series as a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series and the upcoming phones are expected to get a significant camera upgrade, higher refresh rate. In addition to this, Redmi Note 10 series has been teased on Amazon India website, this hints that smartphones will be available online via an e-commerce website. Xiaomi Redmi Note Series Clocks 20 Crore Sales Milestone Globally, Claims Company.

As per the listing, Redmi Note 10 series will be launched next month in India. Xiaomi India chief 'Manu Kumar Jain' also shared a video teaser on its official Twitter. Both Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are likely to come with 4G and 5G connectivity options. Redmi Note 10 series has reportedly received both the BIS and FCC certifications.

𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙚, 𝙖 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙟𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣!#RedmiNote10 series is from another orbit & it's arriving early March this year! 🚀 Brace yourselves for a #10on10 experience! RT if you want to know more. 🔁 I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNote 🔟 #Launch pic.twitter.com/rRMWkejnI4 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 10, 2021

Last month, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also teased the launch of Redmi Note 10 series. As of now, not many details are known about the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. Pricing of both the devices will be revealed during its launch event.

