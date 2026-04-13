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Rockstar Games, the studio behind the blockbuster Grand Theft Auto franchise, has reportedly suffered another cybersecurity breach, marking the second major hacking incident in just three years. The breach came to light after a hacking group claimed responsibility and threatened to release stolen data unless a ransom is paid.

According to cybersecurity reports, the attackers gained access to Rockstar systems through a third-party cloud service provider. The group behind the attack, identified as ShinyHunters, alleged that they had obtained sensitive company data and warned it would be published online if their demands were not met. GTA 6 Leak: Rockstar Games to Introduce Advanced Procedural Glass Physics for 2026 Release, Says Report.

Despite the claims, Rockstar Games has sought to reassure users and stakeholders, stating that the breach had minimal impact. In an official response shared with BBC, the company confirmed that only a limited amount of non-critical internal information was accessed. The company emphasized that there has been no impact on its operations or player data.

ShinyHunters is known in cybersecurity circles as a prolific group involved in multiple high-profile breaches. The group has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on major platforms, including ticketing giant Ticketmaster. Experts believe the group specializes in breaching cloud-based storage systems and extorting companies by threatening data leaks. Grand Theft Auto VI Price in India: Rockstar Confirms November 19 Launch; Check Prices, Supported Consoles, Gameplay and More.

This latest incident highlights growing concerns around third-party vulnerabilities, especially as companies increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure. Security experts warn that even if core systems remain protected, third-party access points can create significant risks.

The breach also draws comparisons to Rockstar’s 2023 hack, one of the most significant leaks in gaming history. In that case, British hacker Arion Kurtaj, linked to the cybercrime group Lapsus$, infiltrated Rockstar’s systems and leaked early footage and source code from the highly anticipated GTA 6. The incident forced Rockstar to release the game’s trailer earlier than planned.

Authorities globally continue to advise companies against paying ransomware demands, as doing so encourages further cybercrime and does not guarantee that stolen data will be deleted. In this case, ShinyHunters has claimed that their demands remain unmet and that the data may soon be made public.

While Rockstar maintains that the current breach is limited in scope, the recurrence of such attacks underscores the increasing cybersecurity challenges faced by global tech and gaming companies in an era of sophisticated digital threats.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).