Mumbai, December 25: Samsung's upcoming smartphones, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, will be launched in India on December 26, 2023. The successors of Samsung's Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A24 will have new specifications, features, and improved design. The devices will launch Super AMOLED display, higher storage and RAM, and camera.

The new Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 from Samsung will likely be launched between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000, following the prices of previous models. But this time, Samsung may introduce new features to its mid-range smartphone series like AMOLED display, 50MP camera and AI features. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Launch on January 4 With ‘Corning Gorilla Glass Victus’: Check Other Announced Specifications and Features by Xiaomi.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Expected Specifications and Features:

Samsung Galaxy A15 is rumoured to launch with a Super AMOLED display and 50MP camera with OIS support. A 50MP triple camera setup on the back with VDIS will help the users reduce the distortion and blur in the videos and help them take steady videos. Samsung has set the price for its Galaxy A14 smartphone between Rs 14,000 and Rs 20,000. The Galaxy A15 will likely be launched within a similar price bracket.

Samsung Galaxy A25 Expected Specifications and Features:

According to the official Samsung website, the Samsung Galaxy A25 will launch in two options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The device may be launched with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The official website listed a 5,000mAh battery and 50MP camera with OIS support. The Galaxy A25 will launch with a powerful 5nm processor that will provide smooth performance and help with 5G connectivity. This device may be introduced between Rs 20,000 to 30,000 following Galaxy A24's price. Huawei Nova 12 Pro Leaked? Check Details About Next-Gen Kirin 8000 Chipset, 60MP Dual Selfie Camera and More.

Both smartphones will reportedly feature Knox Vault chipset for tampered-resistant environments. Samsung is set to introduce these devices with side-mounted fingerprints on December 26. Samsung may introduce its new lineup of devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, probably in Q1 of 2024.

