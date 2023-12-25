Xiaomi has been teasing new features about its latest Xiaomi Redmi 13 Pro 5G, which is all-set to be launched in India on January 4, 2024. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that it will launch the new Xiaomi Redmi 13 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor, 200MP camera, Coral Purple and Arctic White colour options, and 120W fast charging. Today, on December 25, Xiaomi also announced that the new device will have a "Corning Gorilla Glass Victus" protection. According to the company, it will protect the smartphone against the expected and let the device stay "super strong." Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G series, with powerful specifications and features, is set to launch on January 4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor Launch on January 4; Check Design and Other Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Series To Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus:

