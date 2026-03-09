Mumbai, March 9: Samsung has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy M17e 5G in India, scheduled for March 17. The new smartphone is positioned to expand the company’s budget-friendly M-series lineup, with market expectations placing the device in the sub-INR 14,000 price segment.

While the official pricing will be confirmed on the launch date, Samsung has disclosed the majority of the handset's technical specifications. The device aims to balance long-term software support with modern hardware, targeting consumers looking for value in the entry-level 5G market. iQOO Z11 With 9,020mAh Battery and 165Hz Display Tipped for March Launch; Check Specifications and Price.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launch Confirmed on March 17, 2026

When pace picks up, Monster keeps up. The all-new Galaxy M17e 5G delivers lag-free scrolling and seamless performance with super-smooth 120Hz Display and a powerful 6000mAh battery to make your every move feel effortless. pic.twitter.com/pH24ci041C — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 9, 2026

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Galaxy M17e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU to handle graphical tasks.

For photography, the rear setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor designed for portrait effects. The front of the device houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Samsung has also integrated various AI-based software enhancements to improve overall photo quality.

A standout feature for this price bracket is the software commitment. The Galaxy M17e 5G runs on One UI 8.0, based on Android 16, and Samsung has guaranteed six years of Android OS and security updates. The interface includes modern tools such as Circle to Search and Google Gemini AI integration.

To support extended usage, the phone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, which Samsung claims can provide up to 26 hours of continuous video playback. Connectivity is handled through support for 12 5G bands, ensuring broad compatibility with Indian network providers.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Release in India, Colour Options

The smartphone features a slim 8.2mm profile and utilizes a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer back panel for added durability. It also carries an IP54 rating, offering basic protection against dust and water splashes. Apple MacBook Ultra, New Foldable iPhone and Smart AirPods Launching This Year: Report.

Upon its release, the Galaxy M17e 5G will be available in two colour options: Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue. Consumers will be able to purchase the device through Amazon India, the Samsung online store, and various offline retail partners across the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung, Gizmochina). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).