Mumbai, February 9: Samsung is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, 2026. Rather than opting for a dramatic redesign, the company is reportedly concentrating on measured upgrades that enhance daily usability. The next Ultra flagship is said to introduce improvements to the display, charging speeds, camera hardware, and overall build refinement.

One of the key updates could be the addition of a new 10-bit M14 privacy display, aimed at improving viewing angles while reducing screen visibility for bystanders. The panel is also tipped to feature an enhanced anti-reflective coating to improve outdoor readability. Samsung may further refine the design with a slimmer 7.8mm aluminium frame and could add a new purple colour variant to refresh the device’s appearance. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Check Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to sit at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup in India, with pricing likely to reflect its premium positioning and hardware upgrades. Official pricing and availability details are expected to be revealed closer to the global launch.

Know Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features Before Launch

The device is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is expected to deliver gains in efficiency, sustained performance, and overall responsiveness. Charging technology is also expected to see an upgrade, with reports pointing to support for 60W wired fast charging, alongside Qi2 wireless charging compatibility.

Samsung is likely to continue with its 200MP HP2 primary camera featuring an f/1.4 aperture. The camera setup may include a revised telephoto system with a 12MP 3x lens, complemented by software upgrades such as a new 24MP capture mode to improve image output, particularly in low-light scenarios. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to sport a Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate and improved thermal management. Design refinements may include the slimmer aluminium chassis and the introduction of a new purple colour option. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Anticipated Price and Launch Date.

The smartphone is likely to launch with the latest One UI interface based on Android 16. Additional expected features include high-speed RAM and storage configurations, S Pen support, and subtle refinements aimed at delivering a more polished flagship experience.

