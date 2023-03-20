New Delhi, March 20 : South Korean tech major Samsung is gearing up to launch the new Galaxy F14 smartphone in India very soon. The Samsung Galaxy F14 is going to be the latest member of the Galaxy F series family in the affordable mid-range smartphone segment.

However, the new Galaxy F14 5G phone’s pricing has been leaked out before its official launch in India. Read on to know the details. Samsung To Launch New Budget-Friendly Galaxy F14 5G Phone in India; Find Key Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G – Expected Price, Leaks & Specs :

The upcoming new Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is all set to launch in India on March 24. The phone is scheduled to go on sale through Flipkart, but before its official market release, its pricing has been leaked out. Apple Joins AI Chatbot Bandwagon: Tech Giant Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Next-Gen Siri.

As per the reports, the new Galaxy F14 will carry the MRP of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while its is expected to be actual sold for a price or around Rs 15,000 including discounts.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G phone gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ resolution, LCD panel 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device will get powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset backed by up to 12GB of RAM with RAM Plus. The device will run on Android 13 OS topped with One UI 5.0 skin.

The Galaxy F14 Galaxy will offer a dual camera setup at its rear featuring a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP secondary sensor, while there will be a 13MP front facing selfie snapper. The phone will pack in a large 6,000mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging support.

