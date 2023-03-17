New Delhi, March 17 : The AI chatbot race is getting hotter by the day with all the tech giants trying to grab attention with their own representative of the new generative AI tech. As per the reports, Apple is the latest one to jump onto the generative AI bandwagon.

Apple is reportedly exploring large language model in order to join the current vogue of language generating AI tools that are currently led by Microsoft and Google. Apple is said to be exploring the idea of generative AI integration into its virtual assistant Siri. Let’s find out more. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered ‘Copilot’ for 365 Apps, To Make the Users’ Life a Breeze.

Apple To Power Siri with generative AI?

Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been creating huge waves across the world, and its popularity is only skyrocketing. This led Google to quickly launch its own AI generative tool ‘Bard’, but it hasn’t come near the popularity of the ChatGPT owing to its flawed system. While ChatGPT also has a number of limitations and flaws, its ability to generate text responses like a human is really intriguing that’s grabbing everyone’s attention. ChatGPT Plus Subscription Available in India; Microsoft-Owned OpenAI Offers Access to Its Text-Generating AI Chatbot.

Now, OpenAI has launched the next-gen version of the ChatGPT dubbed as GPT-4, which is claimed to be better, faster and more intuitive and can even process images, meaning it can take both text and image inputs. On the other hand, Apple is said to be starting work on harnessing the power of large language models for its devices through its popular virtual assistant Siri.

As per reports, the iPhone and Mac PC maker discussed about focusing on AI and large language models at a recently held internal event. Nevertheless, Apple has not made any comments on Siri's new development with advance AI integration.

These reports about Apple immerge at a time after Microsoft Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella mocking at the current voice assistants, such as Apple’s Siri and Google’s Alexa. Nadella jeered at the virtual voice assistants saying they are "dumb as a rock."

Apple might very well be pulling its socks up to give an apt answer back by making Siri smarter, intuitive and able to understand several accents and dictions, which seem to be its primary issue. Only time will tell how Apple will present its own AI chatbot representative.

