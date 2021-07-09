Samsung Galaxy M02s, Galaxy A12 & Galaxy F02s smartphones have received a price hike in India. All smartphones are now Rs 500 costlier across all models. Though Samsung has not released an official statement regarding the price hike, the new prices are being reflected on the Samsung India website. As per a report, this price is due to the global chip shortage and has affected almost all big manufacturers. Samsung Galaxy F22 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India Starting at Rs 12,499; First Sale on July 13, 2021.

The Galaxy M02s was launched at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB. After the price hike, the smartphone is now available at Rs 9,499. Similarly, the 4GB + 64GB which was launched at Rs 9,999 is now listed at Rs 10,499. Samsung Galaxy A12 comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The 4GB + 64GB which was priced at Rs 12,999, now costs 13,499 whereas the top-end model is now priced at Rs 14,499.

On the other hand, the Galaxy F02s was launched at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Both models after the price hike are listed with a price tag of Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).