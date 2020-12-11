New Delhi, December 11: Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series in January next year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series will be powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset in India. According to Android Authority, the information comes from a recent FCC certification that was granted to Samsung's SM-G9991U. The upcoming Galaxy S21 series is said to feature the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset in the US and South Korea, while other markets will receive Exynos 2100 processors. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Flagship Series Teaser Reveals Camera Design & Colours: Report.

Samsung has always gone with the in-house SoC for the Indian market. As per the report, Samsung will launch three models of the S21 Series - Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G. The S21 would have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus would be 6.7 inches and the Ultra would reportedly have a 6.8-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra shows us its camera module supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera. Uttar Pradesh Govt to Give Special Incentives to Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd for Setting Up Manufacturing Unit.

Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor. The Galaxy S21 would come in phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom white and phantom pink colours. The Galaxy S21+ would be available in phantom silver, phantom black and phantom violet while Galaxy S21 Ultra would only come in phantom silver and phantom black colours. The base model Galaxy S21 would feature a plastic rear cover while the S21 Ultra would use glass.

