Seoul, Aug 23: South Korean tech giant Samsung after launching the premium Note 20 series is now planning to launch 2021 flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra with 60W fast charging support and 108MP camera. According to Ice Universe, the 2021 flagship will have a 108MP camera just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, it won't be the same sensor but a new one. The new sensor will be the successor to the ISOCELL Bright HM1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Buds Live India Prices Announced.

"Galaxy S21 UltraiCEStill 108MP, the sensor is the successor to HM1," Ice Universe said in a tweet.

Galaxy S20 Ultra with 60W fast charging support will be a real upgrade for the smartphone. Currently, the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 45W fast charging but surprisingly, the new Galaxy Note20 Ultra only supports 25W fast charging.

Meanwhile, a lot of flagship phones launching next year will most likely support 100W+ (proprietary and Quick Charge 5.0) fast charging, it will be unwise for Samsung to ship a phone that charges considerably slower (25W or 45W). The Galaxy Note 20 range launched without a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor and it looks like the Galaxy S21 range could follow in its steps. According to reports, Samsung has dropped the ToF sensor from the Galaxy S21 (on all models) because it does not see enough use cases for it at the moment.

