New Delhi, June 14: South Korean tech major Samsung is busy getting ready to introduce its next generation models of its foldable smartphones to the world. Samsung has already revealed that it will be holding its Unpacked event towards the end of July in Seoul, while several reports have said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 will be launching in the global market (including India) during the event.

Now, as per the new reports it is confirmed that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 are coming to India pretty soon. The next-gen foldable phones from Samsung were spotted at the BIS certification website with model numbers SM-F946B/DS (Galaxy Z Fold 5) and SM-F731B (Galaxy Z Flip 5). No specification details were revealed by the website, but it does confirm the phones’ imminent arrival in India. iPhone 15 Release Date in India: From Launch Date to Design and Cameras, Here’s Everything Known So Far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 & Galaxy Z Flip5 – SIM Support, Leaked Details

The spotted model numbers on the BIS certification website confirm some minor details, like the Galaxy Z Fold5 will come with dedicated dual-SIM support, while the Galaxy Z Flip5 will not be offering two dedicated slots for dual-SIM. It is thought that the Z Flip5 will be supporting a virtual eSIM.

As per the leaked reports so far, the upcoming flagship foldable phones from Samsung will get powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for all markets. The new-gen Galaxy Z foldable duo might not look radically different from their predecessors, but will come with a bunch of updates. The Z Fold5 will get a new hinge design to offer virtually no crease on the display and allow the device to fold shut perfectly. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Details Leaked Prior to Its July Launch in South Korea.

On the other hand, the Z Flip5 will boast of a larger cover display that will reportedly offer optimized Google apps. This is a big deal, as it will offer massive functionality to the cover screen and let the user do most of the stuff on the cover display without having to flip it open.

As per the latest reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 could be launched on July 27 at the Unpacked event, which is confirmed to take place at COEX in Seoul, South Korea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).