Samsung Reportedly Plans to Launch New 5G Affordable Smartphones to Recover Losses Caused Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Samsung (Photo Credits: Official Site)

Seoul, April 20: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new number of affordable 5G smartphones throughout the remaining year to recover from the losses caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung has already unveiled its first two cheap affordable 5G smartphones in the form of Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G in US. Samsung Develops Periodic Hand Washing Reminder App.

According to GizmoChina, the smartphone maker is expected to launch these models and other upcoming affordable 5G smartphones in all the countries where 5G networks are up and running. The Galaxy A51 5G will retail for $499.99 and the Galaxy A71 5G will cost $599.99 in US.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, they are expected to be priced around 500,000 Won ($411) and 700,000 Won ($575) respectively. With this first generation of cheap affordable 5G smartphones by Samsung, the company has slashed the price of its 5G smartphones by 62 per cent within 11 months, the first Samsung 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G was priced at $1299.99.