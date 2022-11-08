The total phase of the eclipse will start at 3.46 PM IST. This total phase will end at 5.12 PM IST while the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 PM IST. The Total Lunar Eclipse is going to visible in Imphal at 4:29 PM whereas it will be visible at 4:36 PM in Guwahati. In Kolkata, one can see the total Lunar Eclipse at 04:55 pm. The Lunar Eclipse will reach its maximum point in Delhi at 05:31 pm.
Lunar eclipses can be viewed without any special equipment but having binoculars or a telescope can give you a better view of the Moon and its red colour during the eclipse. Also, the best viewing conditions can be found in darker locations away from the city lights.
Today, the world will witness the last total eclipse of the year 2022. The unique event is a celestial phenomenon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. Luckily, the moon eclipse will be visible from all parts of India at the moonrise.
Chandra Grahan 2022 in India Live Streaming:
Tonight, the moon will appear in a blood rade shade. A unique feature of the total lunar eclipse is the moon taking on a reddish hue. This blood red colour is refraction, filtering, and scattering of light by Earth’s atmosphere. Known as Rayleigh scattering, it is also the reason for red sunrises and sunsets.