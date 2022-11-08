Today, the world will witness the last total eclipse of the year 2022. The unique event is a celestial phenomenon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. Luckily, the moon eclipse will be visible from all parts of India at the moonrise.

According to the reports, the celestial phenomenon will begin at 2.39 pm IST, with totality starting at 3.46 pm IST. Totality will end at 5.12 pm IST while the partial phase of the eclipse will continue till 6.19 pm IST.

Chandra Grahan 2022 in India Live Streaming:

Tonight, the moon will appear in a blood rade shade. A unique feature of the total lunar eclipse is the moon taking on a reddish hue. This blood red colour is refraction, filtering, and scattering of light by Earth’s atmosphere. Known as Rayleigh scattering, it is also the reason for red sunrises and sunsets.