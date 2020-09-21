London, September 21: According to the latest research, carried out with the Stockholm Environment Institute, in planes and SUVs, the world's richest 1 percent produced twice as much CO2 emission as compared to poorest nations over the last quarter-century. According to a Reuters report, this excessive consumption has left little room in the world's "carbon budget" for poorer countries to grow without pushing the planet into increasingly dangerous climate impacts. This will lead to worsening storms to extreme water shortages.

The new study, therefore, suggests that to keep the global climate under control, it will not only require poorer countries to develop cleanly but also implement tough measures to check the over-consumption by world's rich countries. World Health Day 2020: From Cycling to Office to Switching to Glass Bottles, 5 Ways You Can Reduce Your Carbon Footprint to Save The Environment and Your Health.

The research found that over the 25 years between 1990 and 2015, the richest 1 percent of people drove 15 percent of climate-changing emissions - more than twice the 7 percent emitted by the poorest half.

The study also mentioned that growing popularity of fuel-guzzling SUVs, with the vehicles emerging as the second biggest driver of global growth in carbon emissions between 2010 and 2018.

