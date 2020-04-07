World Health Day 2020: From Cycling to Office to Switching to Glass Bottles, 5 Ways You Can Reduce Your Carbon Footprint to Save The Environment and Your Health

Cycling (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Now that it is April, we can talk about World Health Day and Earth Day, as we continue our commitment to reduce waste and do our bit for the planet and ourselves. Reducing our carbon footprint, that is, the amount of environment-unfriendly emissions is one meaningful way to go eco-friendly. But did you know that the little steps you take to reduce carbon footprint can also indirectly benefit your health? Not sure about what we are talking? Allow us to explain it to you.

Drive Less, Walk More!

Carbon dioxide transmission from vehicles contributes to one of the top sources of greenhouse gases. What do you do to reduce the emission? Drive less and walk more! So if your workplace or college is just in the vicinity, just walk your way to your destination. You can also cycle to your workplace. Both walking and cycling are excellent cardio activities that can be great for your heart as well as for your weight. How to Live Longer: 6 Science-Backed Secrets to Add Years to Your Life.

Use Reusable Glass Bottles and Containers

In 2019, there have been 600000 tons of packaging waste, and over half of the waste is made from plastic. Crazy isn't it? Plus, the BPA in plastic has been linked to diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and even cancer. Replacing your plastic containers and bottles will not only help you cut down on the waste but also safeguard your health.

Eat Less Meat

Research shows that cutting down on meat is one of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint. This is because the emissions from livestock production represent 14.5% of the globe's human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. Going vegan one your two days in a week can lower your blood sugar levels, reduce your risk of heart disease and protect against cancer.

Eat More Fibre-Rich Foods

Eating more fibre-rich foods can not only improve your health but also reduce your carbon footprint. Fibre-rich plant foods emit the lowest greenhouse gasses. Plus, they will help keep you full limiting your intake of items with a massive carbon load. World Health Day 2020: From Getting Good Sleep to Reducing Alcohol Intake, Here Are 5 Habits to Lead A Healthy Lifestyle.

Avoid Wearing Materials made of Animal Skin

You might stomp a bigger carbon footprint just by wearing leather. The emissions associated with a leather pair are about equal to those from burning a gallon of gasoline. To turn dead flesh into a material you can wear, there is a lot of processing and chemicals involved that might be detrimental for your health. From Sanitising Hands To Preparing Meals, COVID-19 Good Habits To Continue For Life!

Bottomline - Revolutionising your lifestyle can be an excellent way to reduce your carbon footprint, and that can boost your health as well. Keep in mind that the efforts might seem less, but they can make a huge difference.