EU Ban on BPA Chemical in Food Packaging Takes Effect

From July 2026 onwards, BPA will no longer be permitted in EU food packaging. The industrial chemical is known to interfere with the human hormonal system.Bisphenol A (BPA) is an industrial chemical that has been banned from baby bottles and thermal paper receipts in the EU. Now, it will also be banished from food packaging.

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From July 2026 onwards, food wrappers and containers made with BPA or other bisphenols will no longer be allowed to be sold in the EU.

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Bisphenol A is a chemical used to manufacture polycarbonate, a hard, transparent plastic, as well as epoxy resins. Such resins can be found in the interior coating of food or beverage cans, for example. They are designed to prevent the metal from rusting and leaching into the food.

BPA can also be found in plastic films, printing inks and adhesives. An average 410,000 metric tons of BPA-containing products are sold in Germany annually, reports BUND, one of Germany's largest environmental non-governmental organizations.

The new EU ban on BPA applies not only to single-use food packaging, but also to items such as plastic water bottles, lunch boxes and kitchenware.

How BPA harms our health

When chemicals like BPA are used in food containers, small amounts of the substance can leach into our food and beverages. Bisphenol A, in particular, is thought to pose a health risk to people of all age groups, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

BPA may, among other things, alter certain immune system mechanisms which could trigger asthma as well as autoimmune diseases, reports EFSA. There is also evidence that suggests BPA may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.

Above all, however, BPA can interfere with our hormone systems. It may thereby impair male and female fertility or alter the onset or development of puberty. It has also been linked to certain cancer types.

The hormonal effects of BPA have been known for many decades. As such, it comes as no surprise that bisphenol A can mimic estrogen, a key female sex hormone. BPA was tested as a synthetic estrogen substitute as early as the 1930s. Researchers ultimately turned to estrogen derivative DES (diethylstilbestrol) instead, which bears a similar molecular structure to BPA.

DES was used until the 1970s to treat pregnancy complications. It turned out, however, that DES increased mothers' risk of breast cancer and childbirth-related complications, as well as the danger of vaginal and cervical cancer in their daughters. The prescription of DES was banned in 1971.

BPA found in most human bodies, EU and US studies show

European Environment Agency (EEA) studiesdetected BPA in the urine of 92% of adult participants in 11 different European countries. A US national health agency study conducted in 2003–2004 similarly found BPA traces in 93% of over 2,500 individuals examined.

The US has no nationwide ban on the use of BPA in food packaging. It did, however, banish the chemical from baby bottles and sippy cups in 2012, and from infant formula packaging in 2013.

Some states have banned BPA in thermal paper, and in California, products with high levels of BPA must carry warning labels.

In the EU, the EFSA has lowered the tolerable daily intake (TDI) for bisphenol A from 4 micrograms to 0.2 nanograms per kilogram of body weight — a level considered safe over a lifetime.

Bisphenols such as BPA, as well as substances with similar effects like BPF and BPS, are present in many common products, including dental fillings and synthetic fiber underwear. BPA is also found in the air, dust and water. Yet the risk of such chemicals entering our bodies is most pronounced when used in food and beverage containers. Also, pregnant women can pass them on to their fetus through the placenta.

EU still not yet fully BPA-free

The most recent EU ban on BPA in food containers is the strictest in the world to date. Even so, certain exceptions and additional transition periods are in place.

Food products in BPA-containing packaging may still be sold until existing stock is depleted, for instance, in part to prevent food waste.

A transition period runs until 2028 for cases where no suitable BPA alternatives are available yet such as cans lined with BPA‑based coatings for acidic foods. This lining prevents the acid from corroding the metal and leaching into the contents.

Bisphenol A can also leach into drinking water, particularly when epoxy resins have been used to coat the inside of water pipes during renovation. These linings can become brittle over time, with BPA ending up in the drinking water. That's why it's best not to drink warm tap water — the risk is far lower when drinking cold water. Showering in hot water poses no danger either.

How can we stay safe?

There is no EU requirement to identify products containing BPA coatings. And while some products are labeled BPA-free, this does not rule out that other bisphenols may have been used in production.

By taking a few precautions, we can still ensure the greatest possible safety. This includes cooking meals fresh from scratch, rather than relying on canned foods. Glass jars are preferable to cans. Using wooden, glass, or stainless steel kitchen utensils is better than plastic ones. It is also a good idea to avoid microwave-safe plastic dishes. When buying plastic utensils, look for items labeled bisphenol-free. Don't heat food in cans when camping.

In addition, eating fiber may help cleanse our bodies, as they are known to bind to toxic substances like PFAS chemicals, and to remove them from the body. Whether a fiber-rich diet can help protect against bisphenols has not yet, however, been studied.

This article was translated from German

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).