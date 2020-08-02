Washington state has managed to trap the first Asian giant hornet or the murder hornets. The killer bees made quite the buzz when they were first spotted in parts of the US months ago. Ever since, there were plans to kill these invasive species as they pose a great danger to the bee population and their sting can even prove fatal for humans. Scientists have now managed to trap the first of this killer bees near Birch Bay on July 14. What Happens After Murder Hornet Stings? Here's How to Treat The Painful Sting By Asian Giant Hornet, As Per Experts.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced the success of the trap. This is one step forward to eliminate these species before they damage the bee populations in North America. The murder hornets, are about the size of a thumb and have extremely sharp stingers. They are known to decapitate bees and can destroy a hive in barely a few hours. Their mass murder of the bees can severely affect their population and also significantly affect the honey industry. Besides, the bee population needs to be protected as they act as pollen carriers. Murder Hornets Can Cause Ecological Risks! Here Is How Scientists Planing to Eradicate the Asian Giant Hornet Spotted in the US for the First Time.

Talking about the trapping of the killer insect managing entomologist Sven Spichiger of WSDA said, "This is encouraging because it means we know that the traps work." Now the next steps include using infrared cameras and setting more traps. The state agricultural department plans to have special traps to catch the hornets and keep them alive. The team will tag the insects so they can be traced back to their colonies. After the colonies are found, they will destroy them in bunches. The authorities have to find the colonies by September before the bees begin reproducing. Meanwhile, residents and beekeepers are also being asked to report any sightings of this giant killer hornets.

