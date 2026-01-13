For millions of Indians preparing to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the date January 14 feels as permanent as the festival itself. While Diwali, Holi, and Dussehra seem to keep shifting across the calendar, shifting by weeks every year, Makar Sankranti stands firm as the rare Hindu festival that adheres to the solar cycle. However, astronomers and almanack experts point out that this "fixed" date is actually a temporary illusion, and there is real science and math behind the date. The festival is slowly drifting, and in the coming decades, January 14 will no longer be the standard day of celebration.

Why is Sankranti celebrated on January 14th every year, but the dates of other Hindu festivals keep changing?

The simple answer is that Makar Sankranti follows the Solar Calendar, while almost all other Hindu festivals follow the Lunar Calendar. Most Hindu festivals are guided by the lunisolar calendar, specifically the tithi (lunar day).

Makar Sankranti, in contrast, marks a specific astronomical event: the entry of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar Rashi). Because the Gregorian calendar is also solar-based, the two align almost perfectly, bringing the festival to January 14 nearly every year.

Science Behind Solar vs. Lunar Calendars

The Lunar Festivals (Diwali, Holi, Dussehra): These festivals are based on the phases of the moon (e.g., "the 8th day of the waxing moon"). A lunar year is only about 354 days long. Because this is shorter than the 365-day solar year, these festival dates drift backwards by about 11 days every year relative to the English calendar. (To fix this drift, an extra month called Adhik Maas is added every few years.)

The Solar Festival (Makar Sankranti): Makar Sankranti marks the specific astronomical moment when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar Rashi). Since the Earth takes 365.24 days to revolve around the Sun, this event happens at roughly the same time every year according to the solar Gregorian calendar.

Summary of Differences between Solar and Lunar Calendars

Feature Other Festivals (Diwali, etc.) Makar Sankranti Basis Moon's position (Tithi) Sun's position (Rashi) Cycle Length ~354 days ~365.24 days Date Shift Shifts by ~11-29 days annually Shifts by 1 day every ~72 years Alignment Aligns with Moon phases Aligns with Seasons/Solstice

Is Makar Sankranti Always Celebrated on January 14th?

Actually, no. While it has fallen on January 14th for most of our lifetimes, it does change due to the Earth's "wobble" (precession) and the slight discrepancy between the Gregorian year and the actual solar sidereal year.

The Slow Drift: The Hindu solar year is slightly longer than the Gregorian solar year. This causes the date of Sankranti to shift forward by 1 day approximately every 72–80 years.

The Science and Math Behind Why The Sankranti Date Drifts Over Centuries

Historical Shifts in Makar Sankranti Dates:

1600s: Sankranti was on January 10.

Sankranti was on January 10. 1800s: Sankranti was on January 13.

Sankranti was on January 13. Now: It is mostly January 14, but occasionally shifts to January 15 (often in leap years or years following them).

It is mostly January 14, but occasionally shifts to January 15 (often in leap years or years following them). Future: By around 2050, Makar Sankranti will permanently shift to January 15.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Timing and Auspicious Muhurat Windows

For this year, the tradition holds. Makar Sankranti 2026 falls on Wednesday, January 14. According to astronomical calculations for Mumbai, Delhi and most of India's cities, the Sun will formally enter Capricorn in the afternoon. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History and Top Wishes To Share.

Sankranti Moment: 3:13 PM IST

Punya Kaal (Auspicious Muhurat Period): 3:13 PM to 5:45 PM

Maha Punya Kaal (Highly Auspicious Muhurat): 3:13 PM to 4:58 PM

Since the transition occurs during daylight hours, all rituals, including holy dips and donations, are to be performed on January 14 itself.

We are currently living in a transitional era. While January 14 is still the dominant date, the festival occasionally spills over to January 15, particularly in years following a leap year.

Astronomers predict that by approximately 2050, the accumulation of time will push the festival permanently to January 15. By the year 2080, it may even touch January 16. So, there is a science behind the Makar Sankranti date that feels etched in stone; in reality, it is just a pause in a long cosmic journey.

