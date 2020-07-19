Hyderabad, July 19: In the coming week, a unique phenomenon will take place when five planets can be seen with the naked eyes from several parts of the earth, a city-based scientist said on Sunday.

Scientist BG Siddharth said, "In the coming days an interesting phenomenon can be observed from Hyderabad and just about every country in the world. The interesting thing which is happening is that this week from evening till the morning we will be able to see five planets with the naked eye." How to Watch Mercury, Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Moon on July 19 Without Telescope? Here's Easy Way to Spot Five Planets With Crescent Moon Visible in Sky on Sunday.

"These planets are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. The three planets beyond these which are Uranus, Neptune and Pluto can only be seen with a telescope," he said.