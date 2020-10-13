If you look up in the night sky, Mars is brightly visible. The red planet is in opposition, closest to the Earth and thus brightly visible in the night sky. Mars has been actively visible right since the start of the month. On October 6, the red planet made its closest approach to Earth and till October 13, it has been in opposition. It will be the night of "opposition" tonight, which makes it the biggest and brightest tonight. We tell you how you can watch this red planet shining bright.

During the opposition, Earth is directly between Mars and the Sun. Usually shining in red, this time inching closer to Halloween, it has an orange glow. It is currently the third brightest object in the sky, after the Moon and Venus — as it is as close as 60 million kilometres away. This week remains the best time to see Mars until the beginning of November. Mars will rise just after sunset, but the best time to watch it is during midnight when it will be highest point in the sky. During its closest approach to the Earth, Mars will be 38.6 million miles (62.07 million kilometres) from our planet. How to Watch Mars in Night Sky? Red Planet Will Be Brightest, Closest and Opposite to the Sun on October 13, Know More About the Celestial Event.

Where and How to Watch Mars?

Mars has been in the night sky since the start of the month. Mars will be seen in the the southern sky and at its highest point at about midnight. The best time to see the planet will be around 23:20 GMT when Mars, Earth and Sun will be in the same line.

Mars comes in opposition every 26 months. Last time, it was opposition in 2018 and next will be in 2023. And the next time Mars will come this close to the planet will be in 2035. If you have access to a telescope then you will get a clearer view of the surface of the planet.

