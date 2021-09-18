Mumbai, September 18: Months after the great conjunction or the “Christmas Star”, when Jupiter and Saturn aligned together in their orbits, another cosmic event is taking place involving the two planets. On September 17, the Moon was in conjunction with Saturn. Meanwhile, the Moon-Jupiter conjunction will take place today, i.e. September 18. NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Sends First Images of Jupiter’s Largest Moon Ganymede.

On September 18, the biggest planet in the Solar System will be seen next to the Moon after midnight. The celestial event will take place in the east-northeast sky after midnight. Both the celestial objects will remain close to each other all through the night, reported India Today. After the recent major impact event, impact scars could be seen on the largest planet with a powerful telescope.

Astronomers can get a glimpse of the Entire Jovian system, including four moons of the Jupiter- Ganymede. Notably, the other three moons - io, Europa and Callisto - of the largest planet will form an isosceles triangle. Photo of Ganymede, Jupiter's Largest Moon Goes Viral After NASA Shares it To Mark 10 Years of Juno Spacecraft.

On Friday, The Moon-Saturn conjunction took place at around 02:33 GMT. As per the report, the Moon passed through three degrees 45 inches to the south of Saturn. This celestial event took place in the constellation Capricornus. The Saturn appeared faint in the night sky with a magnitude of only 0.2. Notably, a Conjunction is an event when two or more celestial objects come close to each other in the sky.

