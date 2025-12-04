Margashirsha Purnima fasting is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion by people across India. The day of Margashirsha Purnima is the full moon day that falls in the Hindu month of Margashirsha, which is considered highly sacred in the Hindu calendar. This month is believed to be very dear to Lord Krishna, who described it as one of the holiest months. The upcoming Margashirsha Purnima Upavasa falls on Thursday, December 4, 2025. In Hinduism, the Purnima Vrat is considered highly important. This fast is observed on the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha every month.

The Purnima Tithi is also considered very significant for worshiping Lord Vishnu. According to drikpanchang, the moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day is at 16:29 pm. The Purnima tithi begins at 8:37 on December 04, 2025 and will end at 04:43 am on December 04, 2025. In this article, let's know more about Margashirsha Purnima 2025 date, shubh muhurat, purnima tithi, vrat rituals, traditions and significance of the sacred day.

Margashirsha Purnima 2025 Date

Margashirsha Purnima Upavasa 2025 is on Thursday, December 4, 2025

Margashirsha Purnima Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima tithi begins at 8:37 on December 04, 2025 and will end at 04:43 am on December 04, 2025.

Moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day is at 16:29 pm.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat Rituals and Traditions

On the day of Margashirsha Purnima Vrat, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, wear clean clothes and worship the deities. The Purnima Tithi is also considered very significant for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

On this day, the Lord Chandra appears in His full form and is worshipped by devotees with great devotion as it is considered highly beneficial.

Religious scriptures like the Skanda Purana, Padma Purana, Narada Purana, Bhavishya Purana, and the Mahabharata mention the significance of this fast.

As per religious beliefs, it is said that this auspicious fast has the power to destroy sins, increase merit, and purify the mind.

On this day, devotees perform special pujas, take holy baths in rivers, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that worshipping on Margashirsha Purnima brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Many people also observe fasts, donate food, clothes, and other essentials to the needy, as charity done on this day is said to bring divine blessings.

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat Significance

Margashirsha Purnima fast holds great significance for Hindus. This fast is also called the Dvatrimshi Purnima Vrat. As per religious beliefs, it is said that observing this fast is believed to bring all forms of happiness, good fortune, and progeny.

According to the Battisi Purnima Vrat described in the Bhavishya Purana, the Margashirsha Purnima fast should begin from the full moon of the months of Margashirsha, Magha, and Vaishakha, and be concluded on the Purnima of Bhadrapada or Pausha month.

