The Mars Perseverance Rover's sample collection has run into a trouble. NASA has said that the rover stopped caching samples after some pebble-sized debris created problems for the machine. The rover encountered the anomaly on December 29th, but the mission team had to wait until January 6th to send a command to extract the drill bit, undock the robot arm from the carousel and take images to verify what happened.

The obstacles are believed to be pebbles that fell out of the sample tube when dropping off the coring bit, preventing that bit from sitting neatly in the carousel. The storage is crucial for NASA's plans to eventually return the samples to Earth.

The Perseverance team sought more data to understand the nature of the anomaly. A week later, they found some pebble-sized debris obstructing the smooth functioning of the probe's robotic arm.

I recently captured my sixth rock core and have encountered a new challenge. Seems some pebble-sized debris is obstructing my robotic arm from handing off the tube for sealing/storage. More images and data to come. #SamplingMars takes perseverance. Blog: https://t.co/flabIslR21 pic.twitter.com/sfaxuu0HNG — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) January 8, 2022

Louise Jandura, the chief engineer for sampling and caching at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), said in a post that the team is confident that these debris fell out of the storage while collecting the rock samples.

NASA engineers are now trying to remove the debris in an orderly fashion. Since this is the first time they are doing a debris removal, they want to take whatever time is necessary to do it. And they will be evaluating the latest data set over the weekend.

The rover team commanded the machine to backtrack by pulling out the drill bit and tube. It snapped some images along the way to help diagnose the problem. "These most recent downlinked images confirm that inside the bit carousel there are a few pieces of pebble-sized debris," Jandura wrote. NASA expects the pebbles fell out of the sample tube.

