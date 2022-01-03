Mumbai, January 3: With the new year, comes new predictions and projections. As far as space is concerned, all eyes are set on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as the world looks forward to the projects and space exploration work undertaken by it. The NASA asteroid watch has predicted five asteroids approaching planet earth this year, in what seems like predictions straight out of the book of Nostradamus. Nostradamus Predictions For 2022: From Asteroid to Political Assassination and Artificial Intelligence to Civil War, These Are the Prophecies by Legendary Astrologer.

NASA has not only stated the five asteroids approaching planet Earth, but also given the estimate sizes of the asteroids and possible date. NASA To Launch DART Spacecraft To Deliberately Crash Into an Asteroid.

Asteroid 1: Name - (2021 YK), Approximate Size - 36 Feet (Bus-Size), Closest Earth Approach - 118,000 miles. Date- 2 January, 2022

Asteroid 2: Name - (2021 YQ), Approximate Size - 200 Feet (Airplane Size), Closest Earth Approach - 1,330,000 miles. Date- January 5, 2022

Asteroid 3: Name - (2014 YE15), Approximate Size - 24 Feet (Bus-Size), Closest Earth Approach - 4,600,000 miles. Date- January 6, 2022

Asteroid 4: Name - (2020 AP1), Approximate Size - 13 Feet (Car-Size), Closest Earth Approach - 1,080,000 miles. Date - January 7, 2022

Asteroid 5: Name - (2013 YD48), Approximate Size - 340 Feet (Building-Size), Closest Earth Approach - 3,480,000 miles. Date - January 11, 2022.

NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) elaborates with accuracy all the known near-Earth objects. It also predicts the "impact hazard" assessments of the asteroids with the agency’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office at NASA Headquarters in Washington, mentions the NASA's Asteroid Watch site. However, the projections by NASA are by no means to be taken as doomsday predictions but as information coming from the complex and puzzling world of space and cosmos.

