The sun has been sending out solar plasma, and the result has been strong geomagnetic storms in recent times. We must brace for another one, as a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards the earth and may hit it on May 23. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has given an alert of another solar flare approaching the planet. What Is Solar Storm? What Causes Solar Flares? How Would a Solar Flare Affect Earth?

As per the report from SpaceWeather, a new sunspot is creating strong solar flares. There have been over 5 eruptions, and each of them caused a shortwave radio blackout. The NOAA further updated about solar radiation storms from May 21- 23. It is expected to cause a G1 class geomagnetic storm on late May 23. The NOAA helps in sensing, solar imaging, and space weather monitoring.

CME occurs when active areas of the sun’s surface with strong magnetic fields realign and spew huge amounts of solar material. These materials fly through space at nearly 6.7 million mph, taking barely a few days to reach the Earth. When CMEs collide with the Earth, they cause geomagnetic storms, leading to beautiful auroras across the globe. But they can also have an impact on technology. These storms vary in strength depending on the CME and thus have differing impacts. Astronomical Events 2023 Dates: Get Full Calendar of Major Celestial Events for Free Download Online.

A geomagnetic storm is classified on a scale of 1 to 5, with G1 being minor and G5 being the most extreme. The expected storm on May 23 will be a G1 storm. Intense storms can lead to voltage control problems and blackouts in some parts. Such storms cause disturbances in the earth’s magnetic field and release a surge of high magnetic energy.

There has been increased solar activity, resulting in constant geomagnetic storms. The immediate results impact higher altitude places. Pilots and astronauts can experience high levels of radiation during such a storm. The occurrence of geomagnetic storms has also fueled sightings of Auroras across the globe.

