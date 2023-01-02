Another year with another incredible set of surprises for the stargazers. Whether you are eager to discover how and where to observe a meteor shower or a new comet or are keen on what is unique in the sky, LatestLY is here to help. As per distinct sources, in the upcoming year, celestial maniacs may hope to get a glimpse of various alignments of different planets, a pair of solar eclipses, meteor showers, the Moon and its various mesmerising phases. These astronomical wonders will delight the viewers only if they know the precise timing, date and ways of encounter. To ensure that our users don't miss out on sky-watching occurrences, we have compiled a complete list of Astronomical Events in the 2023 Date Calendar below. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2023: From Lemon to Pomegranate; 5 Fruits That Will Attract Good Health, Luxury and Prosperity in Your Favour in The Coming Year.

Noteworthy Celestial Events In Our Solar System For The Calendar Year 2023:

1. January 2023 Celestial Events

Jan 3-4: Quadrantids Meteor Shower.

January 6: Full Wolf Moon, which will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be fully brightened.

January 22: Venus Saturn Conjunction.

January 30: Mercury at Greatest Western Elongation- 25 degrees from the Sun.

2. February 2023 Celestial Events

February 5: Snow Moon (Full Moon).

February 22: A close encounter of the Moon and the planet Jupiter with Venus nearby will be witnessed on this day.

3. March 2023 Celestial Events

March 1: Two super bright planets, Jupiter and Venus, will make their closest approach to each other.

March 7: Full Worm Moon.

March 20: March Equinox, which is the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of fall in the Southern Hemisphere.

4. April 2023 Celestial Events

April 6: Full Pink Moon.

April 11: Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation. Also, Venus will easily be visible to the naked eye on this day.

April 20: Hybrid Solar Eclipse. In some areas, it will be total, and in other places, annular.

April 22-23: Lyrids Meteor Shower. The meteor storm will peak on the night of April 22 and the following morning of April 23.

5. May 2023 Celestial Events

May 5: Full Flower Moon and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

May 6-7: An above-average Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower will be visible on the night of May 6 and the morning of May 7.

May 22-23: Moon, Mars and Venus will hang nearby in the western sky in an arc formation!

6. June 2023 Celestial Events

June 3: Full Strawberry Moon.

June 4: Venus at Greatest Eastern Elongation will be visible with naked eyes in the western sky after sunset.

June 21: June Solstice is the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

7. July 2023 Celestial Events

July 3: Supermoon or Full Buck Moon.

July 28-29: Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower will be produced by debris left behind by Marsden and Kracht comets.

8. August 2023 Celestial Events

August 1: Full Sturgeon Moon, which will be the second full Moon of the summer season.

August 27: Saturn will be in opposition, and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun.

August 30: The last Full Moon. Also termed a Supermoon or Blue Moon.

9. September 2023 Celestial Events

September 23: September Equinox. The date will be the first day of fall, i.e. autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, and the first day of spring, i.e. vernal equinox in the Southern Hemisphere.

September 29: Full Harvest Moon, the full Moon of the autumn season.

10. October 2023 Celestial Events

October 7: Draconids Meteor Shower, which will radiate from the constellation Draco but can seem anywhere in the sky.

October 14: Annular Solar Eclipse.

October 21-22: Orionids Meteor Shower. This will be visible to the stargazers from a dark location after midnight.

October 28: Full Hunter's Moon.

October 28: Partial Lunar Eclipse during which a part of the Moon will seem dim as it moves through the Earth's shadow.

11. November 2023 Celestial Events

November 4- 5: Taurids Meteor Shower will produce only about 5-10 meteors per hour.

November 17-18: Leonids Meteor Shower.

November 27: Full Beaver Moon.

12. December 2023 Celestial Events

December 13-14: Geminids Meteor Shower, also known as the King of Meteor Showers.

December 21-22: Ursids Meteor Shower.

December 22: December Solstice will be the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

December 26: Full Cold Moon.

The article looks at each month, the names associated with each celestial event, and dates for the equinoxes, full moons, meteor showers and solstices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).