Beijing, China: In recent scientific development, Chinese researchers have made their unique mark by creating a bright laser capable of shooting particles of sound instead of light. According to a report, Scientists in China have created the most powerful "sound laser" yet that releases "phonons", which are particle-like chunks of sounds.

According to a report by New Scientist, the Sound Laser has a tiny micrometre-long silica bead at the core that shoots sound particles. The report said that the Sound Laser created in China is unprecedently bright. According to the report, the Sound Laser was created by Hui Jing and his colleagues at Hunan Normal University in China.

The report said that the Sound Laser's bead is about the size of a typical bacterium. The team used two light beams to levitate it and surround it with a reflective cavity. The phonons created by any slight vibration of the bead were trapped and amplified in the cavity until there were enough phonons to create the laser-like beam.

This scientific discovery is not new, as the report said that several research groups had previously tested similar designs. However, unlike those researchers, Hui Jing and his colleagues preferred a different approach. They added an "electrode" below the bead. By doing so, the report said that it produced "carefully selected electromagnetic signals." Genius Day 2024: Albert Einstein Inspirational Quotes That Will Help You Achieve Greatness.

New Scientist further reported that making this modification delivered at each phonon frequency (laser's brightness) was enhanced by doing such modification. It made the beam of the "Sound Laser" tighter and helped it last longer. Compared to conventional lasers, the report said that the photos are less affected by moving liquids. Because of this quality, they could be more effective for imaging watery issues in biomedicine or likely in some deep-sea.

