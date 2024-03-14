SpaceX Starship rocket took off from a Texas launch pad for its third test flight. After its successful blast-off, SpaceX shared a video in which the Starship rocket is seen re-entering the Earth's atmosphere. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, SpaceX shared the video and said, "Views through the plasm". It must be noted that SpaceX Starship, the largest rocket system ever built, is important in NASA's plans to land astronauts on the moon later this decade. It is also important for Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's hopes of colonizing Mars. SpaceX Starship Rocket Blasts off on Third Test Flight.

Starship Re-Enters Earth’s Atmosphere

Starship re-entering Earth's atmosphere. Views through the plasma pic.twitter.com/HEQX4eEHWH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2024

