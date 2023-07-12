San Francisco, July 12: US-based software company Sisense has announced to lay off 15 per cent of its workforce, or about 100 employees. The job cuts will affect all departments, including the Israeli headquarters, which employs 150 employees, reports CTech.

In addition to the current layoffs, the software firm has experienced a long series of developments, including the departure of senior executives last year, relatively small layoffs, and a halt in hiring. Microsoft Layoffs: US Tech Giant Lays Off 276 Employees in New Round of Job Cuts.

"Like any responsible company during this period, and in order to maintain the growth and level of profitability that we have sustained for a significant period of time, we realised that efficiency measures are necessary within the company. We are committed to helping the employees who are leaving find their next workplace, and providing them with all the support they need during this challenging period," Sisense CEO Ariel Katz was quoted as saying.

In 2022, Sisense reduced its workforce from 800 employees to 600 employees, and many of its older employees left the company, the report mentioned.

While downsizing, Sisense also changed its business focus several times, moving from developing analytics tools for businesses to focusing exclusively on large enterprises, and then focusing on integrating analytics tools into other corporate applications. Evernote Layoffs: Note-Taking Platform Lays Off Most Employees From Chile and US Offices, Operations Moved to Europe.

Meanwhile, US-based web analytics and software company New Relic has announced to lay off more than 200 employees as the company struggles to achieve profitability.

