Mumbai, March 3: In February 2025, many new smartphones were launched in India, offering next-gen specifications and features. The month was packed with launches of devices like Vivo V50, iPhone 16e, Samsung Galaxy F06, Realme P3 Pro which were introduced in India. On the other hand, Vivo Y39 was launched in Malaysia. Amid the launches, some smartphones were not launched in India or the global market, including the iQOO Neo 10R. OPPO Find N5 was launched in the global market and in China.

Many smartphones are confirmed to launch in March 2025, while others are expected. However, most of the devices may come with powerful features and specifications compared to the last generation and also have AI capabilities. So far, companies including Vivo, Nothing, Xiaomi, and POCO have announced the launch date of their new smartphones. Check the list here. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Launched Globally With Leica-Tuned Camera, India Launch Date Set for 11 March: Features, Specifications, Price and More.

Upcoming Smartphones in March 2025

This month, the POCO M7 5G, Nothing Phone 3a series, iQOO Neo 10R, HONOR X Series, Vivo T4x and Xiaomi 15 series will be launched in India. Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 have been the most expected smartphones for months. They were recently introduced in the global market, and the company also confirmed the launch date for these models in the Indian market.

POCO M7 5G

POCO M7 5G will be launched in India on March 3, 2025 (today) with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6.88-inch 120Hz display, IP52 rating, 50MP rear and 8MP selfie camera. POCO M7 5G price will be set under INR 10,000.

Nothing Phone 3a Series

Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro are confirmed to launch in India tomorrow, March 4, 2025. The Nothing Phone 3a series will reportedly offer 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB/512GB RAM, and storage options. It will reportedly allow 60x digital zoom via its 50MP+8MP+50MP camera setup on the rear and 32MP selfie camera. The price may range from INR 25,000 to INR 35,000.

iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R will be launched in India today with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, likely paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, slim design, 80W fast-charging, 1.5K Eye Care AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of brightness. It is expected that the display will offer a 144Hz refresh rate. The upcoming iQOO 10R will be launched in India on March 11, 2025, and will likely be in the INR 30,000 range.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 base variant and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched in India on March 11, 2025. The Xiaomi 15 series includes Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, UFS 4.0 and UFS 4.1 storage, Leica-tuned cameras, 6.36-inch and 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED displays, and 5,240mAh and 5,410mAh larger batteries, respectively. The prices of these models will likely start above INR 60,000 or more.

Vivo T4x

Vivo's next T series device will be launched in India on March 5, 2024. It will include a 6,500mAh larger battery and likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The Vivo T4x is expected to offer 12GB RAM and 128GB storage options. This device's price will likely start from INR 12,000.

HONOR X Series

HONOR has shared teasers and confirmed the launch of its new X series in India. The HONOR X series may include the HONOR x9c or other models. POCO M7 5G Launch Today in India With 120Hz Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features of POCO’s New Budget Smartphone

Besides these models, the Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon, likely in mid-March 2025. Realme NARZO 70 series Samsung new models, and more. This year, the iPhone 17 series will also be launched in September month. Vivo Y39 5G, which was recently launched in Malaysia, may arrive in India this month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).