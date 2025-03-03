POCO M7 5G, a new budget smartphone from Chinese company POCO, will be launched in India today, on March 3, 2025. The POCO M6 5G successor will feature 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 3, up to 12GB expandable RAM, a 6.88-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness and TUV Low Blue Light certification for eye protection. It will include a 50MP primary camera with a Sony sensor, an 8MP selfie camera, a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and three colour options - Ocean Blue, Satin Black and Mint Green. It will come with an IP52 rating, 2 years of OS and 4 years of security upgrades. The POCO M7 5G price in India will be under INR 10,000. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5, Will Feature 6,500mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

POCO M7 5G Launch Set for March 3, 2025 (Today)

