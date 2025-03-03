Mumbai, March 3: The Xiaomi 15 series, including the Xiaomi 15 base variant and Xiaomi 15 Ultra model, has been launched in the global market and is coming to India on March 11, 2025. The Xiaomi 15 smartphones have been anticipated in India for months, and finally, the Chinese smartphone maker will release the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The smartphones pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor launched last year.

The Xiaomi 15 series will compete with the OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, ASUS ROG Phone 9, and Realme GT 7 Pro in India. All of these smartphones feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which offers higher performance and AI processing capabilities.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 15 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and allows up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It has a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display and 3,200 nits of brightness (remains same for all models). It gets a 5,240mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone comes with a Leica-tuned camera system, which includes a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, and a 32MP front camera. Further, it offers a sleek design, an IP68 rating, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and powerful performance. The device runs on HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15.

The top model, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, comes with a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP+50MP+200MP+50MP quad camera setup and a 5,410mAh battery, and the device runs on the same HyperOS 2.0. The Ultra variant also comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.4 version, Wi-Fi 7, an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and 5G connectivity and IP68 rating. The smartphone offers faster UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Prices

The Xiaomi 15 price in China starts at EUR 999 (around INR 91,000), offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 16GB+512GB model starts at EUR 1,499 (around INR 1,36,000) for the storage option. In China, the Xiaomi 15 starts at CNY 4,499 (around INR 54,000), while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (around INR 77,800).

