New Delhi, April 21: The Indian smartphone market is flooded with new models making it hard to decide which one to go for. If you are someone who likes to go for a stylish and well-performing phone without burning a hole in your pocket, then we got you covered.

Here, we are looking at some of the best smartphones that you can consider owning in India, as of April 2023. All these listed smartphones come with great cameras, stylish and sleek looks, and cool specs to offer a punchy smartphone experience on the whole. And the best part is they are all affordable midrange phones, priced under Rs 25,000. So, check them all out before going to shop for your new handset. vivo X Fold2 and X Flip Foldable Phones Launch With Powerful Specs and Zeiss Cameras; Price, Features and More Key Details Inside.

Best Smartphones In India In April 2023 Under Rs 25,000:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with excellent cameras, with a triple-camera setup with a primary 108 MP wide-angle lens, which makes it a first model to offer such a huge sensor from OnePlus. It also offers a 16MP selfie camera endowed with Exmor RS sensor for overall great photography performance. This 5G phone is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and it runs on Android 13 OS. It features a 6.72 inch IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and packs in a 5000 mAh with super VOOC fast charging support. It is priced at Rs.21,999. realme 11 Series Coming Soon, realme 11 5G Spotted on Certification Websites; Here’s All Details Known So Far.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G also comes packed with a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary rear camera. This affordable midrange phone boasts a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, a 5,000mAh battery pack along with 33W super VOOC charging support, and Android 13 OS. This phone also comes with a beautiful design and a stunning rear panel and very sleek bezels to make it a complete package. This phone will cost you Rs 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G offers an all-round performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50+5+2+2MP Quad camera setup and 8MP front facing camera. It comes packed with a 5000 mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging support. It comes with fingerprint sensor for security and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is priced at Rs 22,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G offers a great package with a suitable blend of power and consistent performance. Under its hood it packs in a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V chipset, while featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 6.67inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a IP53 splash resistance, fingerprint sensor, and 5000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. It is tagged at Rs 24,990.

Poco X5 Pro 5G

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is a commendable phone with a 108MP primary rear camera, which is first from the house of Poco. This phone gets powered by Snapdragon 778G chip, and features a crisp 6.67inch HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and with Dolby Vision support, stereo speakers. It also comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water proofing, and packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It is listed with lowest pricing at Rs.22,999 on Flipkart.

