New Delhi, April 21: The growing foldable smartphone market has just got a couple of new models to entice the users. vivo has launched its X Fold2 and X Flip phones in its home market China.

While the vivo X Fold2 is the new second generation horizontal foldable smartphone model, the vivo X Flip is the company’s very first clamshell foldable phone. Both the new foldable phones come braced with powerful specs and cameras to charm the buyers aside from their folding mechanism. Take a look at these new devices. Vivo X90 Pro Flagship Smartphone India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Here’s All You Need To Know.

vivo X Fold2 and X Flip Foldable Smartphone – Specification & Price Details:

vivo X Fold2

The new vivo X Fold2 boasts of a large 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED display on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a new droplet-style hinge system that is more durable and lighter than before. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Flagship Phone Launched With Leica Branded Quad Camera, Top-Notch Specs and Features; Here’s Price and All Other Key Details.

The cover screen is a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the displays come with ultrasonic fingerprint scanners as well as 16MP front-facing cameras in their punch-hole cutout design.

The X Fold2 offers a triple camera system at its back with a 50MP IMX866V primary camera with OIS and Zeiss coating on the lens. This is teamed with a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP 2x portrait lens with up to 20x digital zoom.

The X Fold2 runs on the latest gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and runs on Android 13 topped with OriginOS 3 skin. The device draws its juice from a 4,800 mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The new-gen foldable phone comes with tons of improvements in terms of display, hinge, design and UI.

The new vivo X Fold2 is offered in two configurations – a 12/256GB and 12/512GB, priced at CNY 8,999 ($1,308) and CNY 9,999 ($1,453), respectively.

vivo X Flip

The vivo X Flip is the first clamshell foldable phone from the brand. It offers a functional and crisp 3-inch AMOLED cover display, which can handle everything from texts to social media to navigation apps. Hence, most of the phone’s tasks can be handled by this handy little screen without opening up the device for the internal display.

On the inside, there is a 6.74-inch LTPO FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a waterdrop hinge mechanism in order to minimise the creasing issue. The phone with its larger sibling both claim an invisible crease on the main display. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The vivo X Flip packs in a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It boots on Origin OS3 based on Android 13 and draws power from a 4,400 mAh battery pack with 44W fast charging support.

The X Flip boasts of the same primary 50MP Sony IMX866V sensor with OIS as that of the X Fold2, and it is paired with a 12MP ultrawide snapper. The flip-style foldable phone also offers a 32MP front facing camera. The X Flip can be propped on a flat surface with a half-fold on a right angle for hands-free selfies.

The new vivo X Flip is available in China in two variants - 12/256GB and 12/512GB, priced at CNY 5,999 ($872) and CNY 6,699 ($973), respectively. Vivo hasn’t revealed anything about the global availability of any of these two foldable phones.

