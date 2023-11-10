Mumbai, November 10: Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 will end on November 11 (tomorrow). The Diwali sale started on Flipkart from November 2, and since then, many smartphones have been available on the Flipkart website at discounted rates. Flipkart has offered all the premium smartphones at maximum discounts from brands like Samsung, Apple, Vivo, and others. If you have been holding back to buy a premium smartphone, then you must take advantage of the Diwali sale on Flipkart as from tomorrow, it will officially end.

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 offers great festival deals on selected credit cards and maximum exchange offers on selected brands and models. Flipkart has listed the best deals on premium smartphones featured in its Diwali sale deals that cost from Rs 20,000 to 1,00,000. You can get these featured devices at top discounts and also avail No-cost EMI options. If you do not want to compromise with camera, design, performance and overall specifications, then here is the list that you can refer to consider premium smartphones at maximum discount. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Here's List of Flagship Smartphones Available Under Rs 1 Lakh.

Flipkart Diwali 2023: List of Flagship Smartphones Available At Discounted Rates and Exchange Offers:

If you wish to gift a new smartphone to someone, change your old one with a new or switch to another brand, you need to consider the design, performance and discounts available online. Here is the list of smartphones with maximum discount on its Flipkart during Diwali Sale 2023. Honor X8B and Honor X9B Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check Leaked Details, Expected Specifications and Price Details of Upcoming Honor Smartphones.

Apple iPhones: If you wish to buy the iPhone for a long time, then in the Flipkart Diwali Sale, you can get the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 at a maximum exchange offer of up to Rs 42,000. The available models at the exchange offer are iPhone 13 with 512GB (starting from Rs 69,499). The iPhone 14 (starting from Rs 57,999) The iPhone 15 models with 128GB and 256GB starting from Rs 79,900 are also available with the same discount. iPhone 13 and 14 Red variants are relatively cheaper options than these devices.

Samsung Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available on Flipkart at Rs 32,999 (originally priced at Rs 69,999). Flipkart is offering you up to Rs 30,000 exchange offer on the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at Rs 99,999 from its original price of Rs 1,49,999. Samsung also offers its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 starting from Rs 99,999 (originally listed at Rs 1,02,999) with Rs 42,000 off on exchange.

Vivo X90 Pro: Vivo X90 Pro is a flagship smartphone from Vivo that offers powerful performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 9200, large 6.78-inch display, and 50MP camera. The device is priced at 72,999 on Flipkart (originally listed at Rs 91,999).

Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+: Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and 100MP camera are available from Rs 24,999 to Rs 27,999. The device is available at an exchange offer of Rs 20,350.

POCO X5 Pro 5G: POCO X5 Pro 5G has a 108MP camera, Snapdragon 778G Processor and flagship level performance. The device starts at Rs 19,499 with 10,450 off on exchange.

These are the smartphones that Flipkart has featured in its Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 on its website. If you wish to buy other smartphones, you also have options like Vivo V29 5G, Tecno Phantom V Flip, Tecno Phantom V Fold, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and many others. Tomorrow, the sale will end; you can find out which smartphone offers the best specifications and value for money this Diwali on Flipkart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).