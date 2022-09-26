Sony PS5 will be made available for pre-booking today in India. The gaming console will be available via Sony Centre, Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and Games The Shop. The pre-booking will commence at 12 pm IST and users can log in to these platforms to book their consoles. As usual, due to the high demand, the PS5 units are expected to be sold out within minutes. Sony PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5 To Be Available for Pre-Order on September 26, 2022.

You could face a lagging issue while pre-booking. As such, you can switch to a reliable Wi-Fi connection. Make sure you have multiple tabs open in advance on PC with all retailers. You can also both mobile apps and desktop versions of e-commerce platforms.

Sony PS5 standard version is priced at Rs 49,990, whereas the digital version costs Rs 39,990. E-commerce platforms will sell the PS5 console bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game at Rs 54,990. PS5 comes with support for 8K gaming support at up to 120fps, HDR TV tech and Tempest 3D AudioTech. Both versions of PS5 are powered by an octa-core CPU with Zen 2 cores, 16GB of RAM, 825GB of internal storage and more.

