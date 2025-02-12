Mumbai, February 12: GTA 6 is set to arrive in Fall 2025, as confirmed by the Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive during its earning call. Since then, the fans of the most popular open-world game have been waiting for a "GTA VI trailer 2" to be released soon. Grand Theft Auto 6 will undoubtedly be the "biggest" game to launch this year after nearly 12 years of waiting period post GTA 5.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that Rockstar Games's next open-world title will boost the sales of PS5 and Xbox gaming consoles. The report called Grand Theft Auto 5 a "huge success" and suggested that the upcoming title may also be equally, if not more, successful. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that the GTA 6 will be launched in Fall 2025, likely in September month, after many rumours said otherwise. GTA 6 Coming in Fall 2025: Take Two Interactive Announces ‘No Change’ in Plan To Launch Grand Theft Auto 6 in September During Earning Call.

However, gamers may rush to buy Sony PlayStation 5 or Xbox this year as the report hinted that the PC version may take some time. However, it emphasised that the exact time could not be known. The report highlighted that Strauss Zelnick spoke with IGN about the game launch plans and said the studio might not have a GTA 6 PC version sooner than the gaming consoles.

Despite the decision, Take-Two's CEO acknowledged the importance of the PC gaming platform and said gamers using personal computers led to a 40% increase in sales. Strauss Zelnick said that Microsoft and Sony would see a rise in their gaming console sales once Grand Theft Auto 6 hit the market. Although the PC version would be worth the wait, gamers may jump to gaming consoles to get early access to GTA 6. GTA 6 Releases Date, Video Leaked: Online Leaks Claim That Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be Released in September 2025 (Watch Gameplay Footage).

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick responded to IGN's question about failing gaming console sales. The report hinted that a Grand Theft Auto VI PC version could be launched at least before 2026.

