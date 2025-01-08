Seoul, January 8: South Korea will invest 86.2 billion won ($59.3 million) this year for the development of technologies that will help tackle climate change, the science ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, with the investment, the country will work to develop technologies that will help respond to global warming, along with those related to carbon-free energy and climate prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea Political Crisis: Court Grants Extension of Warrant To Detain Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Over His Short-Lived Imposition of Martial Law.

In detail, the government will funnel 5.7 billion won into developing carbon-free energy technology and 4.3 billion won into advancing carbon capture and utilisation technology. It will also invest 3.1 billion won in creating a climate prediction model based on AI, which will help predict climate disasters and minimize potential damage.

Another 4.02 billion won will be used to conduct two global projects aimed at researching and developing carbon neutrality technologies. The investment comes as part of the government's 10-year plan to advance science technologies by 2032 to respond to global warming.

South Korea has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Next year's budget will be used for developing core technologies for renewable energy, such as next-generation solar batteries and massive floating wind power systems, and advancing carbon neutrality technologies, including the next-generation nuclear power system and hydrogen power.

The government will also work to analyse the vulnerability of the forest and marine areas and the broader ecosystem to climate change and devise measures for the stable production of food. Earlier, the country’s science ministry said it has completed devising a comprehensive road map for achieving carbon neutrality in various industries, Yonhap reported. South Korea’s Imported Car Sales Decline for 2nd Year in 2024, Hybrid Vehicles Gain Popularity.

The presidential special committee on carbon neutrality technologies has drawn up strategies to achieve net zero carbon emissions in six fields, including wind power, energy storage, and environment, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).