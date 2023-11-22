San Francisco, November 22: Sunbird, the iMessage app for Android, has temporarily shut down its service over "security concerns". Sunbird, which was launched in late 2022, has recently gained more attention after joining forces with Nothing to offer the "Nothing Chats" app, which allows iMessage to be used on the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing pulled the app from the Google Play Store just a day after its release over "privacy concerns". According to 9to5Google, Nothing Chats and Sunbird were not able to fulfil their promise of end-to-end encryption for user messages and files, making it relatively easy for other users to access that data. Binance Founder and CEO ChangPeng Zhao Steps Down From Post After Pleading Guilty to Federal Charges, Agrees To Pay USD 4.3 Billion in Fines.

Users on the r/Sunbird subreddit displayed a notification in which Sunbird indicated that it had suspended app usage "for now" while it investigates security concerns. "Dear Sunbird User. We have decided to pause Sunbird usage for now while we investigate security concerns. We will update you when we are ready to proceed," the notification reads. Sunbird has sent another message to customers just hours before the full closure of the app's functionality, stating that it will only shut down media sharing on Sunbird. Microsoft Offers OpenAI Employees To Match Compensation to Employees Who Join Sam Altman’s New Advanced AI Research Lab.

"Good afternoon everyone. We are investigating the security issues raised in the last 24 hours. In an abundance of caution and to protect your confidential data, we are shutting down Sunbird media temporarily. We will keep you posted. Thank you, & sincere apologies for the inconvenience". The application is no longer available on the Play Store, despite people being able to install it in recent weeks, the report noted.

