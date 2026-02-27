Mumbai, February 27: Motorola has significantly accelerated its software deployment cycle by expanding the Android 17 beta program to a wider range of smartphones across multiple global regions. Following the initial rollout for the Edge 2025 and Moto G57 series, the company has now opened registration for several high-profile devices, including the Edge 70 and Edge 60 lineups.

The expansion marks a strategic shift for Motorola, which is now positioning itself ahead of many competitors in adopting the latest Android iteration. The beta program is currently being made available to users in India, Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, allowing early adopters to test new system features before the stable release. Android 17 Beta 2 Launched: Google Releases Its Latest Experimental OS With Enhanced Multitasking, Improved Privacy Features and More.

Motorola Broad Device Compatibility Across Regions

The latest phase of the beta program includes a comprehensive list of devices. In India, users of the Motorola Edge 70, Edge 60, Edge 60 Fusion, and the Moto G86 Power can now apply for the testing phase. Other global regions such as Brazil and the EMEA markets have also received access for the Edge 70 Fusion and the standard Moto G86.

Industry analysts suggest that this rapid expansion is part of Motorola's broader effort to improve its reputation regarding software updates. By involving a larger user base early in the development cycle, the company aims to identify and resolve bugs more efficiently across different hardware configurations and regional network standards.

Android 17 Expected Features and Enhancements

While the official over-the-air (OTA) update rollout for these newly added devices is expected to commence shortly, the beta build is anticipated to introduce several core Android 17 improvements. These include Material 3 Expressive design enhancements, updates to Live Notifications, and a significantly redesigned desktop mode intended to improve productivity on larger displays and external monitors.

Participants in the program are cautioned that beta software may contain bugs or broken features that could affect daily usage. Motorola has advised users to maintain a full backup of their data before proceeding with the installation of the test builds.

Android 17 Beta Application Process for the Beta Program

To join the Android 17 beta, eligible device owners must register through the Motorola Feedback Network (MFN). The process requires users to create an account on the Motorola community website and update their profile with specific device identifiers, such as the IMEI or serial number. Once a profile is opted into the MFN, users can check for available testing opportunities. Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 Update: Development Underway for New Software Architecture; Check List of Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO Devices.

Approved applicants will receive the beta update as an OTA notification. Motorola recommends that users manually check for updates via the system settings menu regularly, as approval notifications are typically sent in batches. The company also reminds participants to monitor their email inboxes for confirmation details regarding their application status.

