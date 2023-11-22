Microsoft Offers OpenAI Employees To Match Compensation to Employees Who Join Sam Altman’s New Advanced AI Research Lab

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Nadella announced on Monday Altman and OpenAI co-founder and former president Greg Brockman will join the company to run its advanced AI research team.

Technology IANS| Nov 22, 2023 10:48 AM IST
A+
A-
Microsoft Offers OpenAI Employees To Match Compensation to Employees Who Join Sam Altman’s New Advanced AI Research Lab
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo Credit: Twitter (X))

San Francisco, November 21: Microsoft on Tuesday said it will match OpenAI’s compensation to employees who want to join Sam Altman’s new advanced AI research lab at Satya Nadella-run tech giant. Microsoft Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and EVP of AI, Kevin Scott, said in a post on X that the company has seen their petition to the OpenAI board.

“To my partners at OpenAI: We have seen your petition and appreciate your desire potentially to join Sam Altman at Microsoft’s new AI Research Lab,” he posted. “Know that if needed, you have a role at Microsoft that matches your compensation and advances our collective mission,” Scott added. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Announces X Corp’s Advertising Revenue To Be Donated to Israeli Hospitals, Red Cross in Gaza.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Nadella announced on Monday Altman and OpenAI co-founder and former president Greg Brockman will join the company to run its advanced AI research team. However, he said that it’s still possible that Altman could return to OpenAI in some capacity. In an interview with CNBC, Nadella said that Microsoft wants Altman and Brockman to have a fantastic home if they’re not going to be in OpenAI.

Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella said: “That’s for, you know, the OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose … (Microsoft) chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI (and) obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.” Binance Founder and CEO ChangPeng Zhao Steps Down From Post After Pleading Guilty to Federal Charges, Agrees To Pay USD 4.3 Billion in Fines.

More than 500 employees at OpenAI on Monday reportedly threatened to resign and join Microsoft. In a letter to OpenAI's board, they said that "Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join". Competitors like enterprise software major Salesforce have also been trying to poach OpenAI employees to join their AI projects. However, several OpenAI researchers turned down Benioff's job offer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Microsoft A+
A-
Microsoft Offers OpenAI Employees To Match Compensation to Employees Who Join Sam Altman’s New Advanced AI Research Lab
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo Credit: Twitter (X))

San Francisco, November 21: Microsoft on Tuesday said it will match OpenAI’s compensation to employees who want to join Sam Altman’s new advanced AI research lab at Satya Nadella-run tech giant. Microsoft Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and EVP of AI, Kevin Scott, said in a post on X that the company has seen their petition to the OpenAI board.

“To my partners at OpenAI: We have seen your petition and appreciate your desire potentially to join Sam Altman at Microsoft’s new AI Research Lab,” he posted. “Know that if needed, you have a role at Microsoft that matches your compensation and advances our collective mission,” Scott added. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Announces X Corp’s Advertising Revenue To Be Donated to Israeli Hospitals, Red Cross in Gaza.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Nadella announced on Monday Altman and OpenAI co-founder and former president Greg Brockman will join the company to run its advanced AI research team. However, he said that it’s still possible that Altman could return to OpenAI in some capacity. In an interview with CNBC, Nadella said that Microsoft wants Altman and Brockman to have a fantastic home if they’re not going to be in OpenAI.

Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella said: “That’s for, you know, the OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose … (Microsoft) chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI (and) obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.” Binance Founder and CEO ChangPeng Zhao Steps Down From Post After Pleading Guilty to Federal Charges, Agrees To Pay USD 4.3 Billion in Fines.

More than 500 employees at OpenAI on Monday reportedly threatened to resign and join Microsoft. In a letter to OpenAI's board, they said that "Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join". Competitors like enterprise software major Salesforce have also been trying to poach OpenAI employees to join their AI projects. However, several OpenAI researchers turned down Benioff's job offer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2023 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Microsoft OpenAI OpenAI OpenAI Employees Satya Nadella
You might also like
ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Again in Talks With Sam Altman for His Return As Soon as This Week
Technology

ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Again in Talks With Sam Altman for His Return As Soon as This Week
OpenAI Researchers 'Who Threatened To Quit Company' After Microsoft Hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, Turn Down Jobs Offered by Salesforce’s CEO Mac Benioff
Technology

OpenAI Researchers 'Who Threatened To Quit Company' After Microsoft Hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, Turn Down Jobs Offered by Salesforce’s CEO Mac Benioff
OpenAI Researchers 'Who Threatened To Quit Company' After Microsoft Hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, Turn Down Jobs Offered by Salesforce’s CEO Mac Benioff
Technology

OpenAI Researchers 'Who Threatened To Quit Company' After Microsoft Hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, Turn Down Jobs Offered by Salesforce’s CEO Mac Benioff
Microsoft Announces New Features in Outlook Lite Such As Voice Typing, Transliteration and Others Along With SMS Support for Indian Users
Technology

Microsoft Announces New Features in Outlook Lite Such As Voice Typing, Transliteration and Others Along With SMS Support for Indian Users
Elon Musk Afraid of Microsoft Taking Full Control of Artificial Generate Intelligence by Hiring Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman
Technology

Elon Musk Afraid of Microsoft Taking Full Control of Artificial Generate Intelligence by Hiring Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman
Google Trends Google Trends
Mammootty
10K+ searches
Ind vs aus world cup 2023
5K+ searches
Squid Game
5K+ searches
Tulsi Vivah
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
5K+ searches
Tulsi Vivah
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot