The Chinese phone maker Tecno Mobile has launched the Camon 18 Premier smartphone in Nigeria. The handset comes as an addition to its popular Camon 18 series. It's worth noting that the Camon 18 series will also include two other models - Camon 18 and Camon 18P. These phones are expected to go official very soon. The main highlights of the phone are a 64MP triple camera setup with gimbal stabilisation, a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 8GB of RAM and more.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier (Photo Credits: Tecno)

The company hasn't announced the price of the smartphone. However, it is likely to go on sale in Nigeria soon. The latest offering will be available in two shades - Polar Night and Vast Sky colour. As of now, there is no official word from the company if and when this handset will come to the global market.

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier boasts sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The processor comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone runs Android 11-based Hi OS 8.0.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier (Photo Credits: Tecno)

For photos and videos, it gets a triple rear camera module, which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP gimbal-stabilised sensor, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens with 60x Hyper Zoom support. Upfront, the phone has a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 4,750mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

