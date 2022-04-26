Tecno Mobile India is gearing up for the launch of Phantom X smartphone soon. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account and Amazon India website. The Amazon India website reveals several key specifications of the device. According to the teaser, Tecno Phantom will come with high-end specifications, including a flexible curved AMOLED display, a good quality camera module, dual professional selfie camera and more. Tecno Phantom X With Triple Rear Cameras & 4,700mAh Battery Revealed.

Tecno Phantom X (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile)

Tecno Phantom X was launched in Africa last year, and now, it will arrive to the Indian market with similar specifications. The smartphone is said to get a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

The device is likely to sport a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, Tecno Phantom X will get a 108MP triple rear camera setup. Upfront, there will be a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary lens for selfies and video calls. The device is likely to run on Android 11 based HiOS 7.6. It will be available in two colours - starry night blue and summer sunset. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Phantom X might is expected to retail at around Rs 25,000 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model.

