Tecno Mobile, the Chinese smartphone maker officially revealed its Phantom X smartphone. The company has not shared the pricing and availability of the phone but it is expected to do so in the coming days. The device will be offered in two colours - Monet's Summer and Starry Night Blue. Tecno Spark 7T With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

Tecno's Premium smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom X (Photo Credits: Tecno)

For photography, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait snapper. At the front, there is a 48MP shooter along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Tecno Phantom X (Photo Credits: Tecno)

The device comes packed with a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include FM Radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone gets a gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

