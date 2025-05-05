New Delhi, May 5: TikTok might get more time to sell its US business. US President Donald Trump has reportedly said he may once again push back the deadline for ByteDance-owned TikTok, to complete the sale. The development comes amid ongoing talks and concerns over the TikTok ban in the US.

Talks were in progress to separate TikTok’s US business into a new company mostly owned and controlled by American investors. However, discussions slowed down after China reportedly opposed the idea. It came shortly after President Trump brought tariffs on Chinese goods, making the situation more difficult. TikTok Fined USD 600 Million by Irish Data Protection Commission for Transferring User Data to China.

As per a report of Reuters, US President Donald Trump said he might give more time beyond the June 19 deadline for China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US operations if a deal is not finalised by then. Speaking to NBC News program "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker" Trump reportedly said, “I would, I’d like to see it done.”

Donald Trump reportedly told NBC News that China was eager to make a deal, citing the impact that 145% tariffs on Chinese goods were having on its economy. He added that he would not reduce the tariffs just to start talks but might consider lowering them later as part of a larger agreement. Trump has given two extensions to delay the enforcement of a TikTok ban ordered by Congress, which was first set to begin in January. Gen Z Leaving Google as Primary Source for News and Search, Relying on Social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat: Report.

A law was passed by Congress that required ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban. The Supreme Court supported the decision in January. The first deadline was January 19. After taking office on January 20, Trump gave ByteDance 75 more days through an executive order. He later extended the deadline twice, first to April, and then to June 19. He said he has a “sweet spot” for the app after it helped him gain support from young voters during the 2024 presidential election. Trump added, “TikTok is, it’s very interesting, but it will be protected.”

