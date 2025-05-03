New Delhi, May 3: TikTok has been reportedly ordered to pay afine of 530 million euros (around USD 600 million), accused for transferring the data of its users in Europe to China. The penalty is among the largest ever issued under the law and adds difficulties TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. TikTok has six months to ensure that its data handling practices meet the required legal standards.

ByteDance-owned TikTok, has its headquarters for Europe located in Ireland. The Irish authority is responsible for overseeing TikTok and other social media platforms in Europe, including companies like Google, Meta, and X. As per a report, the Irish Data Protection Commission has announced its decision following an Inquiry into TikTok Technology Limited. The investigation was initiated by the DPC to assess whether TikTok's transfer of personal data from users in the European Economic Area (EEA) to China was lawful. Gen Z Leaving Google as Primary Source for News and Search, Relying on Social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat: Report.

DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said, "TikTok’s personal data transfers to China infringed the GDPR because TikTok failed to verify, guarantee and demonstrate that the personal data of EEA users, remotely accessed by staff in China, was afforded a level of protection essentially equivalent to that guaranteed within the EU." The inquiry also looked into whether TikTok provided the provision of information to users in relation to such transfers met TikTok’s transparency requirements set out by the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

As a result of this investigation, the TikTok has been imposed administrative fines amounting to 530 million Euros. Additionally, TikTok has been ordered to ensure that its data processing practices comply with regulations within six months. If TikTok fails to meet these compliance requirements within the specified timeframe, the decision also includes an order for suspension of TikTok's data transfers to China.

In April 2025, TikTok told the Data Protection Commission (DPC) about a problem it had found earlier in February 2025. The company admitted that a small amount of user data belonging to people in the European Economic Area (EEA) had been stored on servers located in China. It went against what TikTok had previously said during the investigation, where it claimed that no EEA user data was stored in China. Chinese Manufacturers Use TikTok Videos To Offer Products From Luxury Brands Like Birkin and Louis Vuitton at Shockingly Low Prices, Urge Americans To Buy Directly From Them To Evade US Tariffs.

Doyle further noted, “The DPC is taking these recent developments regarding the storage of EEA User Data on servers in China very seriously. Whilst TikTok has informed the DPC that the data has now been deleted, we are considering what further regulatory action may be warranted, in consultation with our peer EU Data Protection Authorities.”

