Washington, March 10: TikTok suspended its services in the US on January 18, 2025, and Donald Trump restored the operations of the popular Chinese short-form video platform in the country upon his presidency. However, it did not stop the platform from getting banned due to the new bill that was signed to force it out of the country. The US President temporarily put TikTok on hold until it is sold off.

According to a report by Reuters, Donald Trump said he was conversing with four different groups about the sale of the China-based short-video hosting platform. The US President said that all the options that he talked with were good. Elon Musk Says Starlink Will Never Turn Off Its Terminals in Ukraine Despite His ‘Personal Disagreement’ With Country’s Policy.

ByteDance, the parent company of the TikTok platform, has no other option but to sell it to stay operational in the country. TikTok was banned in the United States amid concerns about national security and ByteDance's links to the Chinese government. The leaders were concerned that the platform was providing sensitive information about US users to the Chinese government.

Donald Trump assumed his office on January 20, 2025, and signed an executive order to put a hold on the TikTok ban in the US for 75 days. Although the order is in place, the platform's ban is inevitable, and therefore, the parent company, ByteDance, must sell it to other buyers. Elon Musk Flies With US President Donald Trump Onboard Air Force One and Marine One, Videos Surface.

The report mentioned that Donald Trump was positive about the four groups interested in buying TikTok. He said, "... dealing with four groups, and a lot of people want it... all for good." The report said that many people were interested in buying TikTok, such as Frank MacCourt, who owned the Los Angeles Dodgers. He expressed his interest in buying TikTok for USD 50 billion. Previously, there were rumours that Elon Musk would buy TikTok, but he denied it, saying he was not interested in owning the platform.

