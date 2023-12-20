New Delhi, December 20: Trinity Gaming on Wednesday said that it has launched a virtual gaming campaign property -- Gamerz Night Live, in collaboration with Lenovo, Intel and YouTube, in an effort to reshape the Indian creator economy. The campaign has attracted around 10 million viewers so far.

This initiative has provided a platform for over 100 creators from across the country to showcase their talents. The campaign has been launched to assist upcoming creators in promoting their content, building their profiles, and sharing the spotlight with other top creators. Apple Is Stopping Sale of Watch Ultra 2 and Watch Series 9 in the US Over Patent Dispute, Says Report.

"Through Gamerz Night Live, we are presenting unprecedented opportunities for creators nationwide, irrespective of their current size and follower count. The resounding success and positive feedback witnessed this year serve as a testament to the promising trajectory," Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming India, said in a statement. The event has featured leading content creators and influencers, including Mortal, Scout, and Regaltos, among other regional, micro and mini creators from around the country.

The campaign has run for a period of over 11 weeks and has successfully aired more than 14 episodes to date, complemented by regular uploads of shorts and community posts and has generated over six million views with 15 episodes aired over YouTube, the company said. The games played by the creators include Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), Valorant, CS Source 2, Fall Guys, Among Us, Prop Hunt, and GTA V. Razorpay and Cashfree Receive Final Authorisation From Reserve Bank of India To Operate As Payment Aggregators.

"Brands like Lenovo and Intel have marked their footprints in the gaming industry by launching gaming-centric brands like Legion, loq, gaming IdeaPad, Intel Arc, 13th gen processors which are beneficial for the consumers to make, record and consume content," said Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, Dentsu and Dentsu Gaming Lead. The company mentioned that Gamerz Night Live aims to penetrate audiences across the country, making it a highly inclusive and diverse celebration of gaming. The event will conclude by December 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).