Mumbai, July 27: In the aftermath of Twitter rebranding, Indonesia has reportedly banned Elon Musk-owned 'X'. The block was implemented due to the country's regulations concerning online content related to pornography and gambling, media reports said. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia cited the reason for the block to be related to the "X.com" URL, which had been previously employed to restrict access to adult content, the Daily Star reported. Elon Musk Shows Off New X Logo on Twitter Headquarters As 'Blue Bird' Gets Replaced (See Pic).

Usman Kansong, the director-general of information and public communication at the Indonesian Ministry, has verified that the government is actively communicating with 'X' to request clarification regarding the nature of the site, Al Jazeera reported. “Earlier today, we spoke with representatives from Twitter, and they will send a letter to us to say that X.com will be used by Twitter,” Kansong said. As per reports, Twitter users trying to access the platform were shown a message on their screens informing them that the website had been blocked by the ministry for non-compliance with local laws and regulations. #RIPTwitter Trends After Elon Musk Renames Twitter as X and Replaces Iconic Blue Bird Logo, Check Viral Tweets.

On Sunday, Elon Musk made a significant announcement, revealing the rebranding of Twitter as 'X' as part of his grand vision to develop an all-in-one application. Assuming control of the platform in October 2022, the Tesla CEO on Monday changed the logo by replacing the well-known blue bird with a fresh new symbol. In his efforts to engage users, he actively sought their input by crowdsourcing ideas throughout the weekend.

